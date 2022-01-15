380,000 Kellogg products seized for non-compliance with labeling

EFE.- Mexican authorities seized a total of 380,149 pieces of Kellogg products in two operations as a “precautionary” measure for failing to comply with a labeling standard, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported this Friday.

“These products were identified as they present irregularities in their packaging, such as omitting stamps of excess calories or added sugars and presenting legends or interactive images in products with warning stamps,” explained Cofepris in a statement, which carried out the operation together with the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

According to the national regulation, the nutritional information must appear with “clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors”.

The two actions, which were the first of the year between both institutions, derived from verification visits at the national level after having detected “labeling violations” of some products of the Kellogg Company Mexico.

In the first action, 9,082 items were seized from 75 points of sale “where visits were made to verify compliance with the standard and verify that consumers are adequately informed about the products they purchase.”

In the second, carried out in the distribution center of the company located in the state of Querétaro, non-compliances in the labeling were also identified, for which 371,067 pieces were immobilized.

Some of the products were corn flakes, granulated breading, Puffed Rice Cereal with Vitamins and Iron, Special K Original Wheat, Corn, Rice, Oats, and Wheat Bran Cereal with Almonds or Wheat, Corn, Rice, Oats, and Wheat bran with red fruits, vitamins and minerals, blueberry and blackberry flavor with whole grain.

So far, the company has not commented or issued any information in this regard.

In October 2020, front labeling for processed foods and beverages came into force in Mexico, a measure that the authorities established as part of the actions to prevent the increase in cases of overweight and obesity in the country.

According to the law, industrialized products and sugary drinks must be labeled with a warning label or with the nutritional characteristics in which the product exceeds the established value.

These must contain an octagonal symbol with a black background and white border that says “High in”, followed by the characteristic that must be highlighted, whether it is fats, saturated, sodium and sugars, among others.

