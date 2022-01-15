25 years after the Titanic, this actor continues to collect royalties for the success of the film – Metro Ecuador

Reece Thompson played an Irish boy in Titanic and recently announced that he still receives a quarterly payment, 25 years after working on the James Cameron-directed film.

Reece, At just five years old, he gave life to a third-class passenger who died along with his mother and sister when the Titanic collided with an iceberg. I’m sure you’ll remember him from the scene where he and his family can’t find the open doors of third class and die tragically in their cabin.

Reece Thompson, Kid on the Titanic

The actor, who is currently 30 years old and works as director of digital marketing at Brian Head Resort, a ski resort in Utah, He assured that he continues to collect royalties for his intervention in the successful film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The young man said that His mother was the one who encouraged him to play the role in Titanic, after a talent agent discovered him after winning a children’s contest. She said, “Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll watch it.”

What seemed to be a very light decision ended up being very favorable for the actor and his future, since he is still paid quarterly for his appearance in the film.

According to an interview conducted by Business Insider, Reece admits that it’s not on his mind to know when a new Titanic check is going to arrive, however, when it does it’s “Oh great, an extra 100 bucks”.

It also states that on a couple of occasions he received a payment of 250 dollars, which, it makes him quite strange because of the age of the tape, but he finds it very good.

Reece Thompson, this is what the boy from the Titanic looks like now

How much was Reece Thompson paid on Titanic?

Reece originally received $30,000 for his role in the film, which, he has used to pay for his education, a car and living expenses throughout his life.

This income cannot be compared with the salary of the protagonists, since supposedly Kate Winslet was paid $2 million, and Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $2.5 million.

Titanic premiered in 1997 and is a film that won 11 Oscars; became the first film to gross $1 billion at the box office and, it was such a success that it positioned itself as highest-grossing film of all time as of 2010, when Avatar (from the same director) displaced her.