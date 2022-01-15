25 hours of battery! JBL wireless headphones at 50%

When we want to check the sound quality of a speaker or headphones, bass is usually a good touchstone. If the device you buy does not have good bass, it will be difficult for its sound quality to be outstanding. Well, this JBL model guarantees that and much more, since its mids and highs are brilliant and stand out from the rest of the frequencies.

Among the many things to mention about these JBL Tune 225 TWS, its Pure Bass technology , which guarantees deep bass that will completely surround you. You’ve never heard your favorite artists in such an immersive experience as these headphones offer.

And it is not an offer that we should ignore. Mainly because of the great sound quality and powerful bass of these wireless headphones. After all, you can save €60 thanks to the 50% discount now at El Corte Inglés .

A clear sound will also be transferred to your phone calls, which you can answer without taking your phone out of your pocket. You will hear your interlocutor perfectly and he will listen to you as if you were in the same room. That’s why these wireless headphones have high-quality built-in speakers.

And since this JBL model has the Dual Connect technology, you won’t even have to put on both earbuds to get them to work. If you are one of those who prefers to go with only one helmet so as not to isolate yourself from the outside world, these are perfect, since they are specially designed for it.

Long-lasting JBL headphones

Another fundamental aspect in any wireless headset is the battery. These from JBL have a high quality, since it promises up to 25 uninterrupted hours of music. In fact, you must have the charging case, which is capable of offering two full battery charges. In this way, you will be sure that the headphones will not leave you stranded in the middle of any song.

As if that were not enough, the Bluetooth connection of these helmets promises a stable and smooth connection at all times. In fact, you will only have to activate the Bluetooth of your mobile so that, once you take them out of the case, the headphones will link automatically. Its operation could not be simpler.

But what continues to surprise us is the competitive price of these JBL Tune 225 TWS on the El Corte Inglés website. Do not miss the opportunity to save a few euros thanks to its 50% discount. But hurry, because this offer will not last forever.