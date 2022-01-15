◉ RESULTS | Medellín Lottery TODAY, Friday, January 14: Winning Numbers and Prizes HERE for Draw 4609

Draw No. 4609 of the Medellín Lottery has already been held TODAY, Friday, January 14. All the winning numbers and results have already been published in this note. When and what time will the next draw be and what are the prizes and prizes?

Results HERE! TODAY’s winning number in the Medellin Lottery was: 9747 from series 48. All winning numbers will be uploaded AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Medellin Lottery play TODAY, Friday, January 14, your Draw 4609. All the results and winning numbers will be checked from the 11:00 p.m.

The broadcast and the results can be found LIVE and ONLINE on the official Facebook account of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).

This game is held weekly every Friday, always at the same time.

Like all Colombian Lotteries, this draw has a contact method with the organization for greater transparency. They can be found in your official Web site.

Medellín Lottery TODAY, Friday, January 14 | Results, Draw No. 4609 and Winning Numbers

The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 9747 from series 48.

Dry 300 million: 9197 series 89

Dry 100 million: 9255 series 179

Dry 50 million: 8347 series 280

Dry 50 million: 5016 series 313

Dry 20 million: 0499 series 30

Dry 20 million: 9424 series 80

Dry 20 million: 2634 series 210

Dry 20 million: 5861 series 198

Dry 20 million: 5454 series 257

This draw will be held from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.

On which channel to watch LIVE and ONLINE the draw for the Medellín Lottery TODAY?

The Medellin Lottery draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through the Official Facebook of the Medellín Lottery.

Medellín Lottery: prize plan for each draw in Colombia

The jackpot is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.

Grand Prize $9,000,000,000

Dry Prize $300,000,000

Dry Prize $100,000,000

Dry Prizes $50,000,000

Dry Prizes $20,000,000

Dry Prizes $10,000,000

First three figures of the Major with series $5,000,000

Last three figures of the Ledger with series $5,000,000

Last two figures of the Ledger with series $585,542

Last figure of the Ledger with series $65,060

Major without series $21,000,000

First three figures of the Major without series $43,373

Last three figures of the Major without series $43,373

Last two figures of the Major without series $32,530

Last figure of the Major without series $21,687

Dry Prizes without series $21,687

Medellín Lottery: what are the dates, days and time of each draw

The Medellin Lottery draw takes place every Friday starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.