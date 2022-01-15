◉ RESULTS | Medellín Lottery TODAY, Friday, January 14: Winning Numbers and Prizes HERE for Draw 4609
Colombia Lottery
Draw No. 4609 of the Medellín Lottery has already been held TODAY, Friday, January 14. All the winning numbers and results have already been published in this note. When and what time will the next draw be and what are the prizes and prizes?
Results HERE! TODAY’s winning number in the Medellin Lottery was: 9747 from series 48. All winning numbers will be uploaded AT THE END OF THE NOTE.
The Medellin Lottery play TODAY, Friday, January 14, your Draw 4609. All the results and winning numbers will be checked from the 11:00 p.m. at official Facebook or AT THE END OF THE NOTE.
The broadcast and the results can be found LIVE and ONLINE on the official Facebook account of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).
This game is held weekly every Friday, always at the same time. The grand prize is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.
Like all Colombian Lotteries, this draw has a contact method with the organization for greater transparency. They can be found in your official Web site.
Medellín Lottery TODAY, Friday, January 14 | Results, Draw No. 4609 and Winning Numbers
- The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 9747 from series 48.
- Dry 300 million: 9197 series 89
- Dry 100 million: 9255 series 179
- Dry 50 million: 8347 series 280
- Dry 50 million: 5016 series 313
- Dry 20 million: 0499 series 30
- Dry 20 million: 9424 series 80
- Dry 20 million: 2634 series 210
- Dry 20 million: 5861 series 198
- Dry 20 million: 5454 series 257
This draw will be held from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The results will be published once the draw ends. BY CLICKING HERE. In that same link you can also see the LIVE and ONLINE transmission.
On which channel to watch LIVE and ONLINE the draw for the Medellín Lottery TODAY?
The Medellin Lottery draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through the Official Facebook of the Medellín Lottery (CLICK HERE).
Medellín Lottery: prize plan for each draw in Colombia
The jackpot is 9,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes for those who match fewer numbers on their ticket.
- Grand Prize $9,000,000,000
- Dry Prize $300,000,000
- Dry Prize $100,000,000
- Dry Prizes $50,000,000
- Dry Prizes $20,000,000
- Dry Prizes $10,000,000
- First three figures of the Major with series $5,000,000
- Last three figures of the Ledger with series $5,000,000
- Last two figures of the Ledger with series $585,542
- Last figure of the Ledger with series $65,060
- Major without series $21,000,000
- First three figures of the Major without series $43,373
- Last three figures of the Major without series $43,373
- Last two figures of the Major without series $32,530
- Last figure of the Major without series $21,687
- Dry Prizes without series $21,687
Medellín Lottery: what are the dates, days and time of each draw
The Medellin Lottery draw takes place every Friday starting at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.
