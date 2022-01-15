◉ Melate TODAY | Results HERE and numbers that fell on Friday, January 14 in Draw No. 3535 of the National Lottery

National Lottery | In a few minutes, the Draw No. 3535 of the Melate Revancha and Revanchita will take place. The results of TODAY, Friday, January 14, in this game of Lotenal or Forecasts will be known in this note along with all the numbers that fell.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecast website.

You can fill out this ticket physically at one of the more than 9,000 agencies

authorized or from its official page on the web. You can also play by telling the Forecast agent the 6 numbers you want for each game, he will enter them into the system without using the steering wheel.

All players who match at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the prize will be greater. The price of Melate is $15.00 pesos for each combination of 6 numbers that you have

chosen one.

Melate Revenge and Revanchita | Results of TODAY in the National Lottery Draw 3535

TODAY’s National Melate Lottery: what is the schedule for Draw 3535 on Friday, January 14

The Melate takes place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time.

Melate: how to play and where to bet on the National Lottery

To play Revancha or Revanchita you only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

TODAY’s melate: how much does it cost and what is the price of a combination

Historical Melate: Results of each of the previous draws

