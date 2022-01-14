Zendejas, to get from Chivas to Necaxa for free to cost 5 million dollars – David Medrano

ROUND BUSINESS

Alejandro Zendejas came to Necaxa for free a year ago, since his five-year contract with Chivas ended and the rojiblancos decided not to renew it after the left-hander went through the entire process in the institution and was loaned to Zacatepec. In Chivas, Zendejas failed to consolidate, that’s why they released him and in this way Necaxa integrated him for free and signed him a multi-year contract. The transfer of the player to America is around 5 million dollars, of which 10 percent corresponds to the soccer player and the rest to the necaxistas, which confirms that in the case of Zendejas, those from Aguascalientes did a great deal.

It was the promise of Mikel Arriola to the leaders of the Expansion League clubs regarding the certification to seek promotion, and whose rules will be known in March. In Arriola’s meeting with the Expansión leaders, the constant was that previously no one knew the rules exactly, much less knew what they had failed at, since they were only informed that they had failed and there was no explanation, as was the last process where all were disapproved. Mikel Arriola explained to them that the first step will be financial control, taking advantage of the fact that nowadays all clubs are regulated in this aspect and the League knows exactly the expenses and income of all the teams.

In the report of the first date of the Liga MX de Wyscout, Pumas swept away the privileged positions after the victory against Toluca. Favio Álvarez leads the list of participation in goals with three, while Mozo leads the list of assists with two. In terms of shots on goal, the best of the first day was Diogo de Oliveira with six shots and in terms of shots inside the area José de Oliveira with five was the most outstanding. Other elements that stood out on the first day are: Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda of Chivas, the most outstanding in terms of passes with a total of 80, while Florian Thauvin of Tigres was the best in one-on-one duels won in attack with 5 , in addition to the fact that Berterame from San Luis was the one who shot the most on goal from outside the area with four.

