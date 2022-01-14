Xiaomi lowers the price of one of its best-selling phones

The Chinese terminal has a 120 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s processors and much more.

The Chinese firm drops the price of one of its most popular mobiles. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a discount in its global version, you take it home for 247.92 euros, 50 euros less than its normal price. accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi mobile is very complete, it has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors Y 4 rear cameras. You have the opportunity to take one of the best mid-range of the past 2021, a device that you can get the most out of.

Buy the cheapest Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the Dual SIM phones on the market.

It is not a terminal that goes unnoticed, its back is available in various colors and it looks quite good. On its front it incorporates a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz, you will enjoy speed and smoothness like never before.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for him gaming. You will be able to take advantage of demanding games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. On the other hand, its 6 GB of RAM is enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory
  • 6.67″ Super AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 120 Hz
  • 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge
  • 4 cameras
  • NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

There are four cameras that the Chinese firm has added to the back of this Redmi Note 10 Pro: we find an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a fast charge of 33W, you won’t have to run after the charger. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

It is not necessary to pay too much to have a good smartphone with the surname “Pro”. This Redmi is capable of offering a very good experience for less than 250 euros, if you decide on it it will be a success.

