Xiaomi lowers the price of one of its best-selling phones

The Chinese terminal has a 120 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s processors and much more.

The Chinese firm drops the price of one of its most popular mobiles. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a discount in its global version, you take it home for 247.92 euros, 50 euros less than its normal price. accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi mobile is very complete, it has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors Y 4 rear cameras. You have the opportunity to take one of the best mid-range of the past 2021, a device that you can get the most out of.

Buy the cheapest Redmi Note 10 Pro

It is not a terminal that goes unnoticed, its back is available in various colors and it looks quite good. On its front it incorporates a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz, you will enjoy speed and smoothness like never before.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for him gaming. You will be able to take advantage of demanding games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. On the other hand, its 6 GB of RAM is enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Super AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 120 Hz

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

There are four cameras that the Chinese firm has added to the back of this Redmi Note 10 Pro: we find an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a fast charge of 33W, you won’t have to run after the charger. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

It is not necessary to pay too much to have a good smartphone with the surname “Pro”. This Redmi is capable of offering a very good experience for less than 250 euros, if you decide on it it will be a success.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible get them here