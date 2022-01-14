Xbox Game Pass will receive 5 premiere games next week

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox subscription service, decided to start January with a bang. Yeah, maybe the service won’t have any exclusives like halo-infinite or ForzaHorizon 5 this month; however, the month has had great games and will close with a flourish.

Why do we say it? It turns out that next week Xbox Game Pass will have several exciting releases. As if that wasn’t good enough, several of these releases will be games that, from their Xbox debut, will be part of the service.

What are the games we are talking about? We’ll start with the most notable: Rainbow Six Extraction, the spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 20. Thus, anyone with a subscription to the service on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC or Xbox Game Streaming will be able to join their friends to live the team survival experience.

Have Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass for the first time it would be good enough for some, but the best thing is that there is more. Pupperazzi, game that can be described as pokemon snap, but with puppies, will also arrive at the service on January 20. That same day the Xbox version of Windjammers 2.

Do you want more? A couple of days before – that is, on January 18 – will arrive Nobody Saves the World to Xbox Game Pass. This is the new game from the studio that created guacamelee! and it is an action RPG that will allow you to be creative in the way you relate to its combat.

As a cherry on the cake we have that on January 20 the HITMAN Trilogy and will debut on Xbox Game Pass. This is a new edition of hitman which includes all the content of the World of Assassination trilogy, as well as some new features.

In summary, we leave you next week’s day one releases on Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox Game Pass releases for the week of January 17-23

Nobody Saves the World – January 20

Rainbow Six Siege – January 20

Puperazzi – January 20

Windjammers 2 – January 20

HITMAN Trilogy – January 20

What did you think of all these new features for Xbox Game Pass? Will you be playing any of these releases for the service? Tell us in the comments.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that, in exchange for a monthly fee, lets you enjoy Xbox and PC titles. If you want to know more about everything it offers, we recommend you click here.