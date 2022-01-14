Wireless premium sound and active noise cancellation

If you’ve always wanted to have some posh cases, now is the time: beware of this piece of bargain from Sony.

If there are some helmets that stand out right now in the panorama technology Those are the SonyWH-1000XM4. Loaded with premium specifications, they are one of the best purchases that lovers of sound can do, and more so now that its price has a massive cut on amazon.

And it is that only for a limited time 380 official euros they are a thing of the past. While the black model has fallen to the €299, the silver model only costs €247.99absolutely a price ridiculous which even improves the amount of last Black Friday.

You can check yourself at CamelCamelCamel that it is the Lowest price in the history of these high-end headphones. A bargain that we recommend you take advantage of since, almost certainly, it will not last long.

Buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 at the best price on Amazon

These SonyWH-1000XM4 they are pure caviar for your ears. They come with some of the best noise cancellation on the market and a exceptional sound quality, in addition to a whole festival of premium functions with which you will have a class sound experience.

For starters, they have a lightweight design fully adjustable that will allow you to wear them all day without you knowing. And beware, because the idiot who writes these lines subscribes completely: they are the headphones that I use to work and yes, they are tremendously comfortable.

Next, we have controls, sensors and functions of all flavors. Use the touch controls to control the volume, change tracks or reduce noise cancellation (you can activate the transparency mode by placing your hand on the headphones); pause playback automatic taking off the headphones and restart it by putting them on; attenuate noise cancellation and pause music with your voice (Speak to chat); change the type of noise cancellation without doing anything depending on the environment… You haven’t seen headphones like these!

As if that were not enough, they are compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant as well as with 360 Reality Audio and include a hard case where you can store them (they fold easily) along with their various accessories.

Finally, at the battery level, the Sony WH-1000XM4 maintain a autonomy up to 30 hours with a full charge, also including a fast charge that gives them 5 hours of battery with a recharge of just 10 minutes.

If you are still thinking about it, keep in mind that, for less than 250 euros you will not find headphones with such advanced noise cancellation like this one, which not only adapts to the environment by analyzing variables such as noise or atmospheric pressure, but also to your own sound profile, something that will mean that when you use these headphones on the subway or in an environment with people hear absolutely no noise. In short: some helmets perfect for traveling, studying or working with all the guarantees of an audio titan like Sony.

