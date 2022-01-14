Will Smith and Julia Otero, between the “aces poker” of ‘El Hormiguero’ for next week

‘The Anthill’ will receive next week great guests. So much so that in your ad, Pablo Motos described the list as “poker of aces”. The Antena 3 space will have the visit of Pablo Alborán, Manuel Alejandro, Julia Otero and Will Smith, a great friend of the program.

Monday It will be the turn of the singer from Malaga, who presents his new single, Sand castles. In this song, which premieres on January 14, Alboran has wanted to reflect on the moment without brake that we live as a society, where we have stopped savoring what we have. The video clip of the song presents us with a post-apocalyptic world.

On Tuesday It will be the first time for the composer Manuel Alejandro. the jerezano Manuel Alejandro. With the artist, they will talk about his prolific career, full of dozens of hits such as ‘I am that one’, ‘The best of your life’, ‘As I love you’, ‘We broke love’ or ‘I am a rebel’.

Julia Otero will attend on Wednesday to celebrate his recent and long-awaited return to radio on the show. Since January 10, listeners have been able to listen to her again on her evening program ‘Julia en la Onda’ on Onda Cero Radio, after having overcome cancer.

It will be Thursday when the main dish arrives: the first Hollywood interview of 2022 will be that of the star guest of the program, Will Smith, who comes to talk about his latest film. ‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’) hits theaters on January 21. The film focuses on the life of Venus and Serena Williams when they were children and the figure of their father Richard Williams, played by Smith, who, with hard and unorthodox training, managed to turn them into two of the best tennis players in history.