Will ‘Doctor Strange 2’ repeat the surprises of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Ben Affleck as Daredevil and Other Possible Returns from the Multiverse – Movie News

The sequel about Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), also starring Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), opens in theaters May 6.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already arrived in theaters and, now that fans have enjoyed the latest adventure of the peter parker by Tom Holland, it is the turn of the next chapter of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange), hits the billboards on May 6th. Sam Raimi directs and Benedict Cumberbatch reprises as Stephen Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen, who returns as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

The first preview of the film has already revealed some of the details that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will find in the film. The most important, and something that its title already warns about: the multiverse will still be present in Phase 4. Loki, the Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston, and Spider-Man: No Way Home have already played with this element. In the Spider-Man movie, a spell cast by Stephen Strange to make people forget the superhero’s identity opened the door to the multiverse. Its consequences? Villains from other worlds came to the Peter Parker of Hollland and the protagonist also had the help of his counterparts from other realities. Something that marked the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Without a doubt, the appearances of the Spider-Man that have preceded Holland’s on the big screen is one of the great moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. will repeat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this strategy? If so, it’s more than likely that Marvel Studios will save these surprises for the film’s release. However, as was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home, theories and rumors are beginning to appear.

BEN AFFLECK AS DAREDEVIL





As reported Big Screen Leaks, Marvel Studios has contacted Ben Affleck for him to make a cameo as Daredevil in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “They sent their team preliminary contracts, but I’m not sure that anything has come out of all that,” can be read in the aforementioned medium. “I also heard something like that, but I would not expect a cameo,” they also add in GWW.

They are just rumors and nothing is confirmed, but if Marvel Studios has managed to bring back Maguire, whose film work as an actor has been quite scarce in recent years, why wouldn’t the company chaired by Kevin Feige try it too? with other actors? If it is true that they are planning an Affleck cameo as Matt Murdock, character that the actor played in 2033 in the film Daredevil, they may also have other names in mind.

What other cameos could occur? If we look at the movies with Marvel characters that hit theaters before the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we find names like Jennifer Garner in the role of Elektra. The actress gave life to this character also in Daredevil, a film in which Michael Clarke Duncan played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Colin Farrell to bulls eye.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR





In turn, some fans have shown on social networks their desire to see the Marvel’s First Family in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, having Chris Evans make a cameo as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, whom the actor -who later gave life to steve rogers/Captain America– performed in fantastic four Y Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer.

Although this is just a fan request, MyTimeShineHello -a Reddit member who leaked in the past key moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home– states that the sequel to Doctor Strange will feature an appearance by reed richards/mr fantastic. Also that there will be in the film a “more member of the Illuminati”, a group that Doctor Strange and Reed Richards are a part of in the comics. Will Ioan Gruffudd repeat in the role of Mr. Fantastic?

X MEN





The rumors do not end there, as it has also been speculated on the possibility that a X Men appear in the movie. This has been due to an alleged ‘concept-art’ of the film in which Stephen Strange appears with handcuffs and two Ultron robots presenting Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme to a man who seems Charles Xavier/Professor X. It is not confirmed that this image belongs to the film, but if so, will Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy return to bring the character to life?

in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is advised that the actions carried out by Stephen Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home they will not go unpunished. Therefore, if the multiverse has attracted the attention of the sorcerer’s world, it will also have done so in those realities in which the door has been opened. Will some of the characters from other worlds be looking for the cause of the multiverse? Perhaps Charles Xavier and Reed Richards think that this event has been caused by someone with bad intentions and are looking for the culprit. Hence his possible appearances in the film.

On Twitter, user Daninel Richtman has also claimed that Wanda Maximoff Will Fight A Character From 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Universe, studio now converted into 20th Century Studios after its purchase by Disney. While it is true that the appearances of Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home They are due to an agreement between Sony and Marvel, now that the House of Mickey Mouse has the Fox characters in its possession, it fits that the X-Men and the Fantastic Four may appear.

CAPTAIN CARTER





Another of the characters whose cameo is also rumored? Captain Carter, the Peggy Carter from the series What would happen if…? In this Disney+ fiction, alternative realities are shown in which, by changing an action, the story is not like the one we know. In this case, it was Peggy Carter who received the super-soldier serum. If this occurrence occurs, reported by Giant Freakin RobotWill we see Hayley Atwell return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The truth is that in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness you can see what it looks like evil version of Stephen Strange, a character very similar to the one introduced in What if…?