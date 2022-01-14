Why Working With Nicole Kidman Was Once A Horrible Experience For Miles Teller: ‘She Didn’t Talk To Me At All’

Miles Teller and Nicole Kidman first worked together in the 2010 film Rabbit hole. As a newcomer at the time, Teller spoke highly of the being the ricardos star and how much he admired her.

But Teller and Kidman didn’t hit it off at first, mainly because Kidman refused to talk to the young actor. However, Kidman’s silent treatment was for a specific reason.

Miles Teller couldn’t separate celebrity Nicole Kidman from co-worker Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Miles Teller | Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

In the moment of rabbit hole, Miles Teller was getting his feet wet as an actor. Because of this, he closely met various celebrities he once saw from afar on a movie screen. One such celebrity he admired was Nicole Kidman, whom he not only met, but found himself collaborating with.

“It was a surreal, larger-than-life experience, you know, going from seeing these people that you’re a fan of and then working with them,” Teller said in an interview with BlackBook. “It’s similar with sports. You can see these people grow up and then be in the same industry as them.”

But with sports, older athletes are usually too old to keep up with the young guard. Teller stated that acting was different in that younger actors could find themselves collaborating with the older generation.

“That’s the weird part of being an actor. You go in and you have to be on the same plane as them,” he shared.

But when Teller and Kidman first worked together, things didn’t go as planned. Lash the actor thought they would.

Why Nicole Kidman Wouldn’t Talk To Miles Teller On ‘Rabbit Hole’

As surreal as it was, initially Teller also found working with Kidman to be a horrible experience. The dogs of war star described how Kidman gave her the silent treatment from the start in a resurfaced interview. But slowly, he would begin to open up to the actor a little more.

“So at first she didn’t talk to me at all,” Teller told The Daily Telegraph Australia (via Digital Spy). “Then when we did our first scene, then he talked to me some more and then by the end, we would talk in the middle.

It was later revealed that Kidman did not talk to Teller for the sake of their performances.

“Nicole had the idea that she wanted us to develop a kind of relationship like our characters did,” Teller said.

After all was said and done, Kidman apologized to his co-star for his standoffish behavior.

“She was like, ‘Oh Miles, you did a wonderful job and I’m sorry to have to do that to you, especially since it was your first film, but I thought it was important to go through that on camera.'” he remembered.

There were also no hard feelings from Teller, who noted that the two bonded after the film.

“So it was really just an organic evolution of the conversation and meeting someone,” he shared. “But in the end, at the wrap party, we were bowling, laughing and talking about all these things. She is absolutely different.”

Nicole Kidman stayed several months in the character of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

rabbit hole It wasn’t the only time Nicole Kidman practiced method acting. In an interview with Deadline, the batman forever the star revealed that she once stayed in character for months while filming Nine perfect strangers.

“I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember going up to people and putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them. ,” she said.

Kidman recently told DuJour how he started smoking to nail his role in Being the Ricardos. Kidman plays the late actress Lucille Ball in the Amazin Prime project, and once again used her acting method to find the voice of Lucille. A search, Kidman admitted, resulted in some difficulty.

“At first, I told Tom Jones, my dialogue coach, ‘This is impossible. I am Australian. How am I going to get this? He said, ‘We’re going to get there,’” Kidman recalled.

According to the actor, they wanted Lucy to have a “deep smoker’s voice, so I started smoking. If I warm up for a minute, now I can do his voice standing on my head.”

