Why was the fourth part of ‘The Godfather’ never made?

The Godfather It is one of the best movies in history. It is also the perfect example of how an adaptation can match the greatness of the original work, in this case Mario Puzo’s novel published in 1969. The story is great, because it not only presents us with the rise and fall of a family within the mafia, but also reveals a story about migration that remains current.

The first installment was majestic, taking 11 Oscar nominations and three statuettes that included Best Adapted Screenplay, Actor and Movie. expectations for the second part they were ridiculously high, and between 1972 and ’74, no one thought they’d see another of the greatest movies in movie history. The result? Nine nominations and six statuettes where Movie, Adapted Screenplay plus Supporting Actor was repeated.

A “bad” closure of the trilogy

The first two installments are a masterpiece. But unfortunately the same cannot be said for the third. While the first two were separated by a couple of years, the third came too late. It was not until 1990 that we saw Michael Corleone again in a tape that received bad reviews and is remembered for not reaching the level of its predecessors.

Faced with the failure, which Francis Ford Coppola recognized in relation to commercial and economic issues (not a need for a third party), the director decided to launch his version of the story in 2020, redeeming, in some way, the disappointment represented by the film compared to the greatness of the first two. But despite how badly the third part did, there was once talk of a fourth. It is not an open secret, and some fans are hoping to see it.

Why was The Godfather IV never made?

The first two movies The Godfather, as we discussed, were successful with critics and audiences, reaching a considerable sum at the box office that opened the door for the third. But nevertheless, this production did not gross enough, so Paramount Pictures did not see the need to take out a quarter.

It was until late 1990s, that Coppola and Puzo met to talk about The Godfather IV. The reason was, again, money. It is known that the third installment arrived because Coppola and his production company had some debts because the last films he produced had not been very successful at the box office. The director made the decision to close the trilogy almost in a desperate act to raise money.

The fourth production, to everyone’s surprise, was also put on the table for monetary reasons. This time it was in relation to Mario Puzo. In a 2012 interview, Coppola confessed that Mario wanted to make a fourth film because he wanted to leave some money to his family.

That was how Francis Ford Coppola approached Paramount again and told them “Give Mario a million dollars to write it and I’ll work for free.“. But it was an offer the studio could turn down. So it didn’t happen at the time, and in 1999, Mario Puzo died.

The Godfather IV

In the third part, Michael witnesses the death of his daughter Mary, and after “reigning”, his nephew Vincent becomes the head of the Corleone family. But there are two endings of Ehe godfather III. The 1990 one shows us Michael’s death while sitting in some sort of Italian villa. He is alone and holds an orange in his hand. The one from 2020 is more open, since it does not show us the death of the protagonist with the legend “When the Sicilians wish you ‘Cent’anni’, it means ‘for long life’…and a Sicilian never forgets”.

However, regardless of whether Michael dies, the fourth part would have focused on the new reign of Vicent Mancini-Corleone, who if you don’t remember, is Sonny’s son with his lover Lucy Mancini (We meet her at Connie’s wedding to Carlo). The plan was to see Vicent fully enter the drug business that his grandfather and uncle always avoided.

Sonny and Vincent Corleone

The Godfather IV would show us how the Corleone business focuses on drugs as he descends into a spiral of corruption and violence to come to an end. But not only that. We would also have witnessed the beginnings of the Corleones as part of the most important families of the mafia and the selection of Sony to take care of the family.

Something like what happened in The Godfather II where we see Robert de Niro as a young Vito who lives in Little Italy earning everyone’s respect. In the fourth of The Godfather, at least in the history of the past, we would have seen something of Vito, but especially to Sonny to precisely build the same bond that we see in the first two between Vito and Michael. But this time it would be between Santino and Vincent, his son.

Leonardo DiCaprio was contemplated

Some media have reported that Puzo did write some of the script for The Godfather IV. But after his death, and when Paramount did not approve the project, plans to bring the franchise back were ended. However, while the idea floated, there was talk that Robert De Niro will return as Vito in the early days of the family and Andy Garcia as Vincent.

But the most interesting thing is that Leonardo DiCaprio was thought to play the young Santino Corleone, role that was taken by James Caan in 1972 for The Godfather, and for which he received an Oscar nomination. Why had they gone ahead with him? because supposedly Puzo wrote the part of Sonny when he was young, and it is the most certain thing.

Are there plans for a fourth part of The Godfather? Paramount has not said anything, but Francis Ford Coppola has said that he is no longer interested in getting involved in the event of a project coming up. Now, there is a series titled The Offer, scheduled to premiere in late April 2022 on Paramount+. This will focus on the production of The Godfather of 1972 and how the film was built.