Why This ‘Titanic’ Scene Still Hauns Kate Winslet

Titanic It was one of the most important films in Kate Winslet’s career. The actor went from being a relative unknown to a bona fide superstar overnight. But there were some things the Emmy winner wishes she hadn’t done in the blockbuster when she looks back on it. And one of those things, in particular, once continued to haunt her even years later.

Kate Winslet refused to see her nude scene in ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet has been very open about how uncomfortable she began to feel doing nude scenes in movies. Although he has done it in several movies for a variety of reasons, it was never a pleasant or easy experience.

“I hate it! Listen, make no mistake, I just get on with it,” Winslet once told V Magazine (via Huffpost). “I just walk in and say ‘Oh fuck, let’s do it.’ and boom. If you complain or procrastinate, it’s not going to go away. It’s a profoundly strange thing to do.”

Winslet may have found it all out in her hit movie Titanic, but she revealed that she couldn’t even watch those scenes anymore.

“I’m not going to look,” Winslet said once in a Titanic Premiere in London according to The Sun. “I’ll be at the bar at that time.”

She also expressed a bit of regret about stripping naked in James Cameron’s mega-hit.

“I wish I hadn’t shown so much meat, but I was young and I had things to prove,” he continued.

As much as Winslet regrets the scene, there is an aspect that followed it. And she couldn’t take it.

How the nude scene continued to haunt Kate Winslet

For celebrities, signing autographs for fans comes with the territory of superstardom. But for Winslet, there’s a limit to what fans can ask her to sign. In an interview with Yahoo, Winslet explained how she is occasionally presented with a sketch of her Titanic nude scene by fans for autographs. But it is an item that Winslet refuses to put her signature on under any circumstances.

“It’s so awkward. Why would you do that?” Winslet shared. “People ask me to sign that [picture] much.”

However, in addition to sketches of the scene, some fans have also discovered actual photos of the image. Which could be even worse for the star.

“There’s also a photo that someone took of a still from the film, and that photo is being passed around as well,” Winslet confided. I’m like ‘No! I didn’t want it to be a photograph that I would still end up seeing 17 years later.’”

Because of this, Winslet felt that “it still haunts me. It’s quite funny actually.”

How Kate Winslet’s Body Could Have Helped Empower Women

Although Kate Winslet felt a lot of discomfort doing nude scenes, she didn’t do them without a purpose. Winslet once spoke to The Sun about how showing what a real woman’s body looks like on screen could comfort real women.

“I look like people walking down the street,” Winslet said as reported by Yahoo. “I don’t have perfect breasts, I don’t have zero cellulite, of course not, and I have curves. If that’s something that makes women feel empowered in some way, great.”

Winslet also believed that she could have done so many nude scenes because other actors were unwilling to do so. Showing off her body could further show the audience that she was a normal human being. A concept that people might lose sight of given his celebrity status.

“On a deeper, subconscious level, it’s one of the reasons I’ve allowed my stupid self to be so naked on screen,” he confided. “It’s partly because I think it’s right for the character and it’s right for the story, but it’s also because I know not a lot of people do that, really, and not only that, but I’m a normal person.”

