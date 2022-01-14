Why did Tom Cruise apologize to Brooke Shields’ mother?

Brooke Shields starred in the 1981 teen romance Endless Love. A young Tom Cruise had a small role in the film, and the two celebrities struck up a friendship over the years. When Cruise made some controversial comments against Shields in 2005, his comments caused a rift between the two. The Mission Impossible The star ended by offering a sincere apology not only to Shields, but also to her mother for her actions.

Booke Shields’ Mom ‘Took Care’ of Tom Cruise on the Set of ‘Endless Love’

Shields was raised by her single mother, Teri, after her parents divorced. Teri was often the subject of media scrutiny for allowing her daughter to appear in provocative movies at a very young age. In the 1978 movie Pretty Baby, Shields, aged 11, played a child prostitute. The roles that followed were also considered distasteful for a teenage girl, but Shields maintained that her mother was always protective.

“She shielded me from a lot of what is devastating about being in the entertainment industry — the rejection, the jealousy,” Shields told the Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “The bubble she created around me was the biggest blessing she could have given me. . The need to attack her is unnecessary.”

The former Calvin Klein model praised her mother for watching over other young actors, including then-aspiring star Cruise in Endless Love.

“His protection didn’t stop with me,” Shields wrote in his memoir. There was a little girl. “She insisted on trying to protect my co-stars whenever she could. She sought out young Tom Cruise, who had been handpicked by [director] Frank [Zeffirelli] to play a bare-chested boy with a brief but memorable scene filmed in Central Park.”

Shields’ friendship with Cruise took a turn when he publicly criticized her in 2005 for taking antidepressants. The blue Lagoon star wrote about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter in her book, down came the rain, and explained how medication and therapy helped her during that time period. Cruise’s comments made headlines and damaged his relationship with Shields, but he later made amends.

“[Cruise] He came to my house and gave me a sincere apology,” Shields told Jay Leno in a 2006 interview, according to People. “And he apologized for bringing me into the whole thing and everything that happened.”

apparently the risky business The star went the extra mile to express regret to Shields for his behavior.

“Despite everything, I was very impressed with how sincere he was,” she said. “And I didn’t feel at any point that I had to defend myself, nor did I feel like he was trying to convince me of anything other than that he was deeply sorry. And I accepted it.”

The ‘Jack Reacher’ star remembered Teri Shields’ kindness

During his reconciliation meeting with Shields, Cruise shared how he always appreciated his mother’s compassion during the filming of Endless Love.

“Tom would remember how nice my mother had been to him during the shoot,” she wrote. “He said my mom made it a point to take care of him on the set of Endless Love and he had ‘never forgotten’. Although Tom only appeared in one scene, he said that he was surprised by how kind Mom was to him and always remembered him.”

Cruise made sure to contact Shields’ mother after the highly publicized fight.

“Tom also apologized to my mother, saying he didn’t know why she chose to attack me ‘of all people,'” Shields said. “He added that he basically felt cornered and I was the ‘scapegoat.'”

