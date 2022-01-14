WhatsApp, you will continue listening to audios even if you change chat

WhatsApp is one of the main platforms instant messaging which is constantly updated to offer better tools to users. It is an application that daily helps people stay in touch either through messages, photos, video calls, etc.

On this occasion, we will talk about a new function that will launch shortly, which will allow you to continue listening voice notes when switching to a different chat, we’ll tell you a little more about how it will work.

WhatsApp, you will continue to listen to audios even if you change the chat. Photo: Pixabay



What will be the change in voice memos

According to the WaBetaInfo site, which specializes in WhatsApp news, this new tool will be available for all cell phones, both for those with Android and iOS.

In general, it is a feature that will change the way you listen to voice notes on WhatsApp. Currently to listen to an entire audio, the user must stay in the same chat.

In a short time, when the new feature is launched, every time a user starts listening to an audio, they will be able to enter another chat and continue listening to the voice note without interruption.

In this way, when a user starts listening to a voice memo and then returns to their chat list, WhatsApp will display a new UI interface, which includes the ability to pause, resume, dismiss the voice memo, and a progress bar.

“Unfortunately, this is another feature under development, so it’s not ready at this time. The global voice memo player will be released to beta testers when it’s ready at a later date,” according to WaBetaInfo.

For now, it only remains to wait for it to be officially launched, remember that to have it, you must update to the latest version of WhatsApp, which you can do directly from the Google or iOS store.

