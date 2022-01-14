WhatsApp Plus: What are the latest updates for this 2022, what does version 18.90.0 include and how to install the APK?

WhatsApp It is the most used messaging platform in the world. However, it does not have all the tools that users who want get the most out of your phones and the app. before that need was born WhatsApp Plus. We tell you everything you need to know about it.

Whatspp Plus is an unofficial version of WhatsApp that has features that you can’t find in the app, such as program messages, change the colors of the platform, activate the “airplane mode”.

This version has become popular because you also have the possibility of having more emojis, backgrounds and accounts with new call and video call options

Before the end of 2021, WhatsApp Plus released version 18.90.0, an update in which you can include filters to your statuses, similar to what you can do with Instagram stories.

What Whatsapp Plus is not an official version, you cannot find it in the application store of your Android phone. To get it you must install an APK package (Android Application Package) that manages to modify the composition of the Meta application (Facebook).

WhatsApp Plus users run the risk of receiving a message from WhatsApp warning that your account is “temporarily suspended”. That is a first warning that the messaging platform makes; in case of repeating its lack of policies, it will be permanently deleted.