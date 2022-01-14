What relationship does Julio César Chávez Jr. have with Ovidio Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán

Chávez Jr. told what his relationship is with Ovidio Guzmán (Photos: Archive //Cuartoscuro)

Within Mexican sports, different figures have been related to drug trafficking. The reasons are diverse, but in the case of Julio Cesar Chavez Junior his relationship with Sinaloa Cartel It is due to family ties.

Chavez Jr. has a stepdaughter with Frida Muñoz Román -his current wife-; the 16-year-old girl is called Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz and his father is Edgar Guzman Lopezson of Joaquin The Shorty Guzman It was. Ovidio and Edgar are brothers, so Frida Sofía is the niece of Edgar. Mouse.

Although Julio César Chávez Jr. has served as Frida Sofía’s father, the boxer knows about his stepdaughter’s true family, for which he recognized a certain closeness with Ovidio Guzmán, one of the current leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Julio César Chávez Jr is a Mexican boxer (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Recently the Mexican boxer himself spoke about his relationship with his stepdaughter’s family, among them he highlighted the name of Ovid Guzman. Through a live broadcast on his Instagram account, julito told how he gets along with The mouse Guzmán, who is his stepdaughter’s uncle.

Although the former world champion acknowledged his relationship, he asked not to be directly linked to the drug-trafficking family of Culiacan and explained that for his stepdaughter Frida Sofia it’s the only reason he relates to.

But he argued that he gets along very well with everyone, including The mouse, so he surprised his followers with this statement.

Julio César Jr and Frida Muñoz are married and had a son (Photo: Instagram/@fridamuro)

“I get along with everyone, they don’t flirt with anyone, the only relationship I have is with this boy (Ovidio Guzmán) because he is my daughter’s uncle and for that nothing else”

When his followers asked him again about his closeness to the son of Shorty Guzman he limited himself to saying: “I get along with everyone and thank God I am given the opportunity.” The topic generated so much expectation that his followers insisted on learning more details about his distant relationship with one of the wanted drug traffickers in the United States.

“Ovid?The mouse?, he is my daughter’s uncle, who has been my daughter for a long time. I know him well and is a good person, with me he is a great person, I do not know what they say elsewhere.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz was born in September 2006, two years before her father’s murder (Photo: Instagram/@fridaguzmanoficial)

Before Julio César Chávez Jr. had a romantic relationship with Frida Muñoz, she met Edgar Guzmán López. During their marriage they had a daughter, but in 2008 a group of assassins perpetrated against Edgar Guzmán.

A burst of bullets ended the life of the son of the Shorty Guzmán, so Frida Muñoz was left a widow. Soon after, she met the Mexican boxer, with whom she began a formal relationship until they had their first child.

When the father died Sofia Frida He was two years old, so his closeness to Julio César Chávez Jr. grew stronger as he became his father image. The granddaughter of Shorty Guzmán showed conviction for singing and has come to participate in talent contests in the United States.

Currently the relationship between Chávez Jr and Frida Muñoz has not been good because the boxer has declared on social networks that he has conflicts with his partner (Photo: Instagram/@fridamuro)

Currently the relationship between Chavez Jr and Frida Muñoz It has not been good, because the boxer has declared on social networks that he has conflicts with his partner. Although he asked for a divorce in 2021, shortly after he dropped the lawsuit and preferred to continue their relationship.

They got married to stay together. Another of the conflicts they experienced was due to substance use. In December 2021, Julio César Chávez Jr. himself told on social networks that he was admitted to a rehabilitation center for three months without being able to see his children. Frida Muñoz was the one in charge of interning him.

