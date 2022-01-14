What has become of the 15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes?

On April 18, 2006, the daughter of one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood was born. Tom Cruise Y Katy Holmes they welcomed Suri Cruise, the first girl they had together.

Now Suri has 15 years and is on the list of the new generation of Hollywood millionaire children —along with Valentina Paloma Pinault and Vivienne Shiloh Jolie-Pitt—, but what has become of the daughter Tom Cruise has not seen in more than six years? ?





The life of Suri Cruise

Let us remember that it was in November 2006 when Tom and Katie were married in a majestic wedding in Italy and months before their only daughter was born.

At just six months old, the little girl became one of the most influential children in Hollywood by starring on the cover of the magazine Vanity Fair.

But all that fame and attention changed when Cruise and Holmes they broke up in 2012, since the actress decided that her daughter had to lead a more normal life in New Yorkaway from all the media attention. In addition, Suri’s relationship with her father changed after the divorce and various media claim that the actor no longer sees her because she does not belong to the church of scientology.

What happened to Suri Cruise?

Despite how famous and recognized this teenager is, her life tries to go unnoticed by the show business. Katie is the one who has spoken the most about Suri.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph — via Daily Mail— revealed, “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I must say that this time of quarantine has been quite a lesson.

And a source previously revealed to Us Weekly that Suri and Katie have a special connection. “It will be hard to find a more in-sync mother-daughter duo. They are a true team, their connection is a beautiful event to witness.”

“If Katie is feeling stressed or sad, Suri is very compassionate and loving,” The anonymous source continued, “Katie feels like her daughter is really a little angel. It’s no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other. They really are lovely.”