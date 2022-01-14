Wall Street closes lower; from the Fed ratify rate hike

Reuters.- The Wall Street’s main indices closed lower this afternoon as investors took profits, particularly in tech stocks after a three-day rally as several Federal Reserve officials spoke about inflation and interest rate hikes.

the aWall Street growth stocks, sensitive to interest rates, such as technology, they lagged the broader market in the last session before fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off.

Wall Street acknowledged receipt of statements from several Fed officials, who spoke publicly about fighting high inflation.

For its part, Lael Brainard was the latest and most prominent central banker to signal that the Fed was preparing to start raising rates in March.

Wall Street waiting for next rate hike

Other officials, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, spoke about the need for a more restrictive monetary policy, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also discussed a rate hike in March.

Based on preliminary closing data, the S&P 500 lost 66.92 points, or 1.42%, to 4,659.43 units; while the Nasdaq Composite lost 377.31 points, or 2.48%, to 14,807.29 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.44 points, or 0.44%, to 36,128.88.

Even as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell, investors took profits in Nasdaq stocks, according to Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

“We’ve had a pretty nice rally on the Nasdaq in the last couple of days, so there could be some lingering nervousness around Fed rates and some profit-taking, especially ahead of the results,” he said.

