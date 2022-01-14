Violeta Isfel and her best thematic makeup From ‘Cruella de Vil’ and ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ to ‘Mavis’ are some of his ideas For: Elizabeth Gonzalez JAN. 13. 2022

Instagram @violetaisfel Violeta Isfel dazzles with her best themed makeup

In addition to being a talented actress, Violet Isfel has shown that she also has potential as a businesswoman and even with makeup, since on several occasions she has dazzled her millions of followers with her thematic creations, which range from transform into ‘Cruella de Vil’ even into ‘Mavis’, character to which he lends his voice in the animated film ‘Hotel Transylvania’. Here we leave you the best!

Cruella de Vil

In the midst of the furor caused by the premiere of the movie “Cruella”, the soap opera star surprised her networks by appearing characterized as the Disney villain, which earned her countless comments and several “likes”.

On that occasion, the 36-year-old interpreter pointed out that she had been encouraged to pay tribute to the character not only because it was one of her favorites, but also because some followers assured her that she was identical to Emma Stone.

“I always tell them that we have to dare to be the women we want to be. So today I wanted to be CRUELLA. Many people who saw the film wrote to me saying, it’s you, you look like, etc. These photos are with much love for you; It’s a tribute to @emmastone’s great work,” she wrote on Instagram.

red Riding Hood

Another of the transformations that his followers liked a lot was when became ‘Little Red Riding Hood’; In the photographs that she shared on her social profile, the actress pointed out that the characterization was for the program “Más noche”, where she participated in the section “Sammy’s tales”.

Mavis

In 2020, Violeta Isfel thrilled fans of the animated film ‘Hotel Transylvania’ and the actress posed before the camera dressed as ‘Mavis’ to promote the film.

“No matter what time of year we are in, you can always reach your goal (…) Have you seen a vegetarian vampire?”, he asked.

Mystic

On the occasion of Halloween and the Day of the Dead, Violet Isfel captivated, in 2020, appearing totally transformed into ‘Mystique’, a character from the movie ‘X-Men’; In her networks, the actress shared the characterization process in detail, getting endless ‘I like’.