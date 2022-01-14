Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey’s romantic (and stylish) getaway

After their first collaboration as ambassadors of The Kooples, the French actor Vincent Cassel and his wife, the model and designer Tina Kunakey, repeat with a new comfortable and sublime autumn-winter collection. On this occasion, the model has not participated in the design, as she did with her first collection for the firm, based on the male wardrobe. However, many of the new garments have an air unisex that fit into the “shared closet” concept that they advocate.

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey in The Kooples fall-winter 2021-2022 campaign.Morgane Lay & Jonny Cochrane

After three years of marriage, the couple continues to keep the chemistry intact and the complicity they share day by day with their followers is networks. To convey this climate of intimacy they have relied on their friend, the photographer Morgane Lay, who has been the couple’s traveling companion on this car getaway through France that has been the inspiration for the campaign. An autumnal France, with gray skies and a cool climate that calls for friendly fabrics such as thick knits, denim natural, the warmth of a turtleneck or the human warmth of a hug, like the ones the couple lavish in the photos.

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey in The Kooples fall-winter 2021-2022 campaign.Morgane Lay & Jonny Cochrane

The Tina bag is renewed

One of the must from last season of The Kooples “muses” collection: the tub bag aims to become a classic. Its sack shape, in two sizes, has the ability to be a difficult ally to replace. It offers two capacities that adjust to the needs of each one, it allows you to find everything easily inside and carry it on the shoulder or across the body. Our favourite? The burgundy leather model.

Tina bag in burgundy leather.The Kooples

Vincent Cassel and his next releases.

The French actor, who told us that he is enthusiastic about accompanying his wife in all the adventures she undertakes, is in an excellent professional moment. Right now he’s shooting a new version of “The Three Musketeers”, where he plays Athos, and a series, “Bruxelles”, for AppleTV. In both it coincides with Eve Green and while we wait for its premiere, we can enjoy the images of the campaign of The Kooples. Attractive, singular and charismatic, the actor is an ambassador of luxury to represent the comfortable and elegant fashion that the French firm champions.

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey in The Kooples fall-winter 2021-2022 campaign.Morgane Lay & Jonny Cochrane

