VIDEO: Will Smith shares the official trailer and the release date of Bel-Air

By Susana Zepeda

Saltillo, January 12 (Vanguardia).- Under the production of Jada Pinkett Y Will Smith this year will launch Bel Air, the remake from the series The Prince of rap and will have the participation of Jabari Banks like Will.

The protagonist of the series is a young man from Philadelphia and the story shows us how he has to learn to live with the people of Bel-Air, a luxurious neighborhood in Los Angeles. After several months of intrigue and speculation, the first trailer of what will be seen in this reboot.

Different platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, and more wanted to have it in their catalog, however, it will be released on February 13 on Peacock. In addition to Jabari Banks, the cast includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar and Jimmy Akingbola.

The series seeks to be a “dramatic reinvention”, which will delve into the “inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering nods to the original production”. In the trailer, Smith can be heard dramatically reciting the original theme of the fiction created by Andy and Susan Borowitz.

This reboot was born as a tribute to the series. In 2019, Morgan Cooper released a short fan showing what it would have been like The prince of Bel Air to have been a dramatic series. Cooper sought a similar style to Ryan Coogler’s cinema. This version caused a sensation on the network, so much so that it caused curiosity to Will Smith himself, who decided to support this version.

Yooooo feeling so much gratitude. It’s hard to find the words, just thankful and very proud to present the official BEL-AIR trailer!!! Big S/O to this amazing cast and crew, can’t WAIT for ya’ll to see the show on Super Bowl Sunday (2/13) – only on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/u7zxTGDu6q — Morgan Cooper (@cooperfilms) January 11, 2022

