Vanessa Huppenkothen confirms that she was infected with COVID-19

Vanessa Huppenkothen noted that she also had bone pain due to COVID-19. Photo: Cuartoscuro|Archive

vanessa huppenkothen joins the list of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 in what is the fourth wave of infections. The sports host told her followers on social networks that he came to feel that he was spending his last night due to symptoms.

As well as Vanessa Huppenkothen, Kate del Castillo, Regina Blandon, Alejandra Guzman and Erika Buenfil, are recovering from the respiratory disease that attacks mostly with Omicron, one of its strains.

Vanessa Huppenkothen confirms contagion of COVID-19

With a message in which he tells in detail how he deals with his COVID-19 infection, vanessa huppenkothen He shared that he does not want to know what Delta is, another strain of the new coronavirus, and invited his followers to take care of themselves.

“If this feels like Omicron, I don’t want to know what Delta is… I felt like last night was my last and I’m not exaggerating. Take care” vanessa huppenkothen

If this feels like Omicron, I don’t even want to know what Delta is… I felt like last night was my last and I’m not exaggerating…

take care — Vanessa Huppenkothen (@vanehupp) January 13, 2022

In the comments of his tweet on January 12, Huppenkothen added that he once had bone pain.

Like other people, the driver has your complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19 and still got it.

His followers reacted to the news by expressing that his recovery will come soon.

“In 15 days we will see you as radiant as ever”

“Courage, rest and care so that this passes quickly”

“Cheer up Vanessa! And a speedy recovery. It’s a good thing you never knew what Delta is.”

When Vanessa was asked on the social network if she was vaccinated, she answered yes and that she had received two doses of Pfizer. About Your symptoms He did not delve much but made it clear that he was not exaggerating when telling how he had felt, arguing that “each body reacts differently.”

As for celebrities of international stature, Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Jackmann, group members BTS and Brian MayThey also tested positive for COVID-19.