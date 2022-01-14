Unauthorized biography of Catwoman – Spoiler Time

In this new edition of our section we bring you the story of the female character who best moves between good and evil, a key piece of DC Comics and of Gotham in particular. Also known as selina kyle and created by Bill Finger Y Bob Kane, cat woman first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940 in the Golden Age. Over time, her character has been modified several times and she has been portrayed by many actresses such as Julie Newmar, Maggie Baird, jane webb, Melendy Britt, Adrienne Barbeau, Gina Gerson, Halle Berry, michelle pfeiffer Y Anne Hathaway in animated and live-action projects. There have been many versions of cat woman, but the story that is most associated with it is the one that tells that selina kyle she was the daughter of Bryan Y Mary Kyle, and was born in the suburbs of Gotham. His father was an abusive and drunk man who mistreated his wife. This led to selina to take gym classes to sometimes avoid domestic violence.

One day, selina found his mother lying in the bathtub full of blood, after having committed suicide by cutting his wrists. As if this were not enough, a couple of years later, his father died of alcohol poisoning. This forced her to pack her suitcase and run away from home, becoming a thief who stole food from supermarkets. However, this was short-lived, as she was caught and sent to a children’s home (from which she later escaped). When selina grew up, she dedicated herself to conquering the rich, stealing jewels and diamonds from their houses, and also from museums until she was discovered by a ninja named Kai and her sensei, who asked her to join their academy to train her. She improved her fighting skills and was later inspired by Batman who, indirectly, led her to become a masked woman as well, buying herself a cat suit (since she was always very close to them) and returning to her profession as a thief. Throughout history in comics, the relationship between Batman Y cat woman it was very changeable. When he found out about her activities, he tried to capture her, but selina seduced him and became one of the weaknesses of the Dark Knight. Bruce he saw kindness in her and that is why he did not treat her to the rest of the criminals of Gotham.

Although selina Several times he allied himself with the villains of Gotham, becoming an antagonist Bruce, also helped Batman on multiple occasions to beat the criminals. He always swung between both sides and that is why Wayne never chased her like joker oa The Riddler. Since she was trained in stealth, gymnastics, athletics, acrobatics, attack blocking, stealing, boxing, and martial arts, she never had a problem in hand-to-hand combat and almost always managed to get out of very sticky situations unscathed. selina He also had several affairs with Batman. Although they could never be together for a long time, they always attracted each other and even this harmed other relationships of Bruce.