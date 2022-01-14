Two more Broadway plays announce the closure due to covid

Two outstanding theatrical productions, To Kill a Mockingbird Y Girl From the North Country, joined yesterday Wednesday to the list of Broadway plays that since the beginning of last December have announced a temporary or premature closure as a result of the wave of coronavirus.

The popular To Kill a Mockingbird, an Aaron Sorking adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, announced that will close this coming Sunday, January 16, and that the curtain will not rise again until June 1, something he will do in a smaller theater, the Belasco Theater, with capacity for 1,016 spectators, compared to the 1,500 of the current Shubert Theater.

To Kill a Mockingbird It has been one of the most successful works of the theater mecca in recent years, after premiering on November 1, 2018 with actor Jeff Daniels in the title role and backed by good reviews.

Also this Wednesday the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country announced that his last show will be on January 23, with the possibility of returning this spring, although without offering any guarantee.

The two hasty closings come a day after poor Broadway sales figures were released for the first week of the year, down 31% to $18 million from $26 million the previous week.

The numbers also revealed that the 27 Broadway productions were only attended by around 157,000 spectators, leaving around 40% of the seats empty.

TEN SUSPENDED WORKS



The wave of coronavirus has been hitting the musical sector hard in recent months. Till the date Ten assemblies have been counted that have been forced to close due to the pandemic. to the works To Kill a Mockingbird Y Girl From the North Country are added to other outstanding shows such as Mrs Doubtfire, which just over a week ago announced a 9-week closure, a measure that the production said it had to take to avoid a definitive cancellation of the work. The closure of Mrs Doubtfire will run from January 10 to March 14, as reported in a statement from the producer.

“The first few months of a new Broadway show are an incredibly sensitive and important period of time. With the omnipresence of the omicron variant of covid-19, Mrs Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production did not take drastic and proactive measures, “show producer Kevin McCollum explained in the text. The current wave of coronavirus infections has also caused the premature closure of works such as Ain’t Too Proud,Thoughts of a Colored Man, Jagged Little Pill or The Waitress, as well as temporary suspensions of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman, hamilton Y The Lion King.