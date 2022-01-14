Troy Baker promotes NFT on his networks and his community explodes against him

Troy Baker is one of the most prolific voice actors in the United States, having given voice to such famous characters as Jonesy from Fortnite, and therefore the news that supports a company dedicated to NFTs It has felt like a jug of cold water to the community. This was announced by Troy Baker on his social networks, with the discontent of the community that follows him not long in coming:

I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create.

We all have a story to tell.

You can hate.

Or you can create.

What’ll it be? pic.twitter.com/cfDGi4q0AZ — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 14, 2022

Maybe NFTs be a lucrative business for many celebrities, however, produce a good dose of pollution and many times they imply very unethical concepts. For example, it is not uncommon to find that people sell stolen art taken from the internet (or even art belonging to companies like Nintendo) using NFT sales platforms. In summary, it is a technology that, without having any real value today, many consider is doing more harm than good to the world. For this reason, the words against the voice actor have been quite harsh, highlighting the disappointment of your community towards that movement of the artist…

