Toyota wants to “remanufacture” its used cars and thereby control its first three life cycles – News – Hybrids and Electrics

In a scenario in which new car sales seem inevitably bound to gradually decline, second-hand cars will become more relevant in the commercial sphere. There are firms that are already aware of this, such as Toyota, which will begin a recycling process for its cars through reconditioning after the first and second life cycles.

At the moment it is a methodology that the Japanese firm will only put into practice in one of its factories in the European market, the one in the United Kingdom, located in the county of Derbyshare, and it intends to do so through his mobility firm Kinto, presented only a year ago, although at the moment there is not much information about the beginning of this activity.

Based on what Toyota has exposed, the Japanese manufacturer is willing to face new processes in its British factory to renew each car up to two times after having abandoned it for the first time as a new car, which would derive a useful life made up of up to three cycles. In a certain way, the methodology that Toyota wants to launch supposes a recycling process through which they intend add value to used cars previously both by Toyota itself and by leasing, rental and other types of use companies that return to the manufacturer through contracts of buy back.

It has been through the British Coach as Agustín Martín, president and director of the British division of Toyota, has given the first details about this new recycling process for the British firm’s cars in the United Kingdom. In the statements collected by the English magazine, Martín makes it clear that one of Toyota’s objectives with this novelty is to change the way in which they approach the useful life of the car and go beyond selling to the first user, and from the second to case of having been a leasing or renting car.

Toyota factory in Valenciennes, France.

More specifically, Marín told Autocar: “I think we are very familiar with the usual two to three year cycles, which are extremely popular in the UK, but we need to go beyond that two to three year cycle and ask ourselves, What happens in that second cycle? And in the third cycle?

In the absence of more concise details about this recycling, it is probably a process of replacement and/or sanitation of both interior and exterior parts that have suffered significant wear, as well as probably a mechanical overhaul to face its second and third cycle of life with sufficient guarantees. After the third life cycle, the car will already have a useful life of around 10 years behind it, and after that the objective is to completely recycle the car, which in turn will also help to lower the average age of the fleet Of each country.

In short, and with sales of new cars that promise to gradually decline, what Toyota intends is control more life cycles of your cars than the first and thus get more benefits than the initial ones from the sale of the car to its private user or to the second owner in case of having previously exercised as a rental or leasing car.

At the moment the British division of Toyota has not given more details about this new process, but if it ends up being a viable methodology that brings clear benefits to the manufacturer, it would not be surprising if they exported it to other factories of the Japanese manufacturer in Europe, such as the one has in Valenciennes, France, or that other brands join in carrying out similar practices.

Another manufacturer that has exposed a similar vision on the car ownership model is Volkswagen, who already look beyond the car’s own useful life, although considering in its case the battery that its electric cars will carry in the future, perhaps , not too far. It was Herbert Diess himself who during the past year admitted that they want to seize the batteries of electric cars, not “give them away” to the customer when he buys them.