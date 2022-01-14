Spain Screen Grand Tour and the Spanish Audiovisual Hub will be the main protagonists of this specialized section One more year, the Spain Film Commission and IFEMA MADRID organize the space for film tourism within the framework of the International Tourism Fair The program will include the delivery of the distinction of Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission and the Spain Film Commission award for the Best Production shot in Spain in 2021

One more year, Spain Film Commission co-organizes, together with IFEMA MADRID, FITUR SCREEN, a space that has the collaboration of Netflix, intended for film tourism within the framework of the International Tourism Fair, which will take place from January 19 to 23. In its fourth edition, FITUR SCREEN various aspects of the link between two powerful Spanish industries will be addressed: tourism and audiovisual.

The Spanish audiovisual ecosystem is experiencing a moment of opportunities and challenges, which invites a shared reflection on the steps we must take if we aspire to be a preferred destination in the attraction, attention and management of productions in all their formats: cinema, series, documentaries , advertising, animation, video games (eSports), special effects, virtual reality… We are talking about a global industry with high growth potential and a positive impact on economic activity, the business fabric, talent and culture, tourism and positioning in the world of the “SPAIN Brand”.

The Spain Film Commission affirms that it is no coincidence that all countries, communities, cities and territories compete to be heard and chosen to host projects, investments and businesses linked to this sector. “The irruption of platforms, the digital transformation and the change in consumption habits, encouraged during the pandemic, are at the origin of a new way of understanding and experiencing entertainment, which forces the generation of content in order to respond to the existing demand.

Spain is recognized in this market and expectations are optimistic, as long as we move in the right direction. “It is fair to recognize the work being carried out by the State Government, through the competent Ministries and organizations such as ICEX and ICAA, which materializes in the ‘Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe’ Plan. We are talking, for the first time, of a strategic political commitment, which translates into concrete actions and an estimated budget of 1,600 million euros for its execution”.

As it could not be otherwise, this initiative has the support of public and private agents, who have collaborated in its design and are now called upon to play a leading role in its development. Spain Film Commission, a non-profit entity that represents 32 Film Commissions and Film Offices that cover the entire geography of the State, is a good example. “We began our journey 20 years ago because we believed in the potential of Spain as a benchmark for the filming industry and today we can say that time has proved us right”.

tourist experiences

During the days dedicated to professionals, on January 19, 20 and 21, “Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe – Spain Audiovisual Hub” will have a leading role in the program, in which tourist experiences related to “Spain Screen Grand Tours”. The initiative offers the traveler the opportunity to discover towns and cities, coasts, mountains, deserts, historic centers, avant-garde architecture, traditions and much more through the locations of some of the most recognized series and films of recent years. ‘Spain Screen Grand Tour’ takes its name from the traveling movement on the rise among the European aristocracy since the 17th century, when young people traveled to different European countries to train, collect both archaeological and artistic objects, and come into contact with other languages ​​and cultures. A way of traveling that arrived in Spain in the 19th century.

The conference program will include the delivery of the distinction of Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission, which will be added to the large group of personalities who already have that title: Javier Aguirresarobe, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Emily Blunt and James Costo.

On Friday 21, the Spain Film Commission award will be given to the Best Production shot in Spain in 2021, which will be announced as the culmination of FITUR SCREEN.

Space FITUR SCREEN will be located in pavilion 8 of IFEMA MADRID, where in addition to the professional conferences, the members of the Spain Film Commission will have exhibition stands to publicize locations in their territories.

Spain Film Commission, a pioneer in raising awareness and promoting film tourism, renews its commitment to FITUR SCREEN to position it as a meeting and debate forum at a global level.

