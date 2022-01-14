Toluca loses Nacho Ambriz and a starter! They reveal the new infected with Covid-19

Toluca began his participation in the Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX in the worst possible way. When all the expectations for the debut of the new coach existed, he went to the University Olympic Stadium and suffered a beating against Pumas UNAM with a win by five goals, which even seemed to have fallen short.

However, the championship has just started and the Scarlets try to turn the page thinking about the duel that will face them against Santos Laguna for Day 2, which will take place next Sunday, January 16 at 12:00 at the Nemesio Díez Stadium. Although the week has not been at all what they expected, since problems related to Covid-19 continue.

In the last hours, The Red Devils officially announced new cases of Coronavirus inside the squad and coaching staff: “After carrying out the tests as part of the protocol that the Liga Mx establishes 72 hours prior to the match on Day 2 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament, the medical staff of Deportivo Toluca Futbol Club reports four positive cases of COVID-19, one player and three members of the coaching staff“.

Reveal those infected from Toluca

According to information from the journalist Ignacio Alva, a member of TUDN, two of those infected with Coronavirus are the technical director, Ignatius Ambriz, and the right side, Raul ‘Fingers’ Lopez; so both they will not be able to be present before those directed by Pedro Caixinha.

Who will replace Dedos López

According to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena, the Toluca could field Carlos Guzmán to replace Dedos López on the right side, who curiously was one of the reported Covid-19 cases In the past week. It will be necessary to see if the element is in full physical condition, although there is not much alternative.