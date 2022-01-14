Tigres’ new stadium will cost 320 million dollars. What others are worth that?

Midtime Editorial

Although the $320 million with which to build the new tiger stadium is far from the large investments of the most expensive sports properties, such as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta that cost 1.6 billion dollars, the house of the feline painting will be at the level of major stadiums worldwide.

World Cup stadiums that cost the same as Tigres

For example, him Samara Stadium which was the seat of the World Cup in Brazil 2014, had a cost of $320 million, like the Rostov Arena which was used for four Group Phase matches and one Round of 16 match at the Russia World Cup 2018.

The Amazon Sand, where four duels of the World Cup 2014, cost close to $310 million, 10 fewer than will be injected in this new campus of the UANL, which is expected to be inaugurated by 2025.

The new auriazul house, which will have a capacity for 65 thousand fans and it is expected to host NFL games, it will be above the investment of iconic stadiums such as the Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park which was rebuilt in 2004 with $220 million, and of the Juventus Arena, which was built in 2008 with an investment of $120 million.

Most expensive stadiums in Mexico

In Mexico -until now- the most expensive stadiums are the BBVA de Rayados de Monterrey and the Akron Stadium in Chivas. Both were built with $200 million, despite the fact that the Sacred Flock opened in 2010, five years before the Steel Giant.

Comparing it with other non-soccer properties, the new stadium of the Tigres, the winningest club in the last decade in Liga MX, will be almost on a par with the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, and the NRG Stadium of the Houston Texans. The two NFL buildings were built thanks to $355 million.

