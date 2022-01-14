Throw yourself (like the teachers) to see the best memes about the Modern vaccine

The memes They are the gasoline that pushes us to reach the weekend and this time, they were the teachers of Mexico who moved the machinery of comedy —involuntary— on their social networks. The only bad thing? They did it suffering reactions and effects of the modern vaccine against COVID.

I mean, the nice part is that they’re taking it in a good mood.

Let’s remember that teachers and education workers they had received a dose of the Cansino vaccine 9 months ago and now that they got the reinforcement with the vaccine modern, well hit like a truck.

“Yes, it felt really good”, commented a teacher to whom we wrote by WhatsApp while we shared some of the memes circulating on Twitter about their collective suffering. “I have a good sleep and my arm hurts a lot. It was like a shock.”

And its symptoms, not only correspond to the jokes that teachers put on social networks.

That reaction to the Moderna vaccine is quite common. According to United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The most common symptoms after the vaccine are arm pain, tiredness, headache, muscle aches, and chills.

In more puny cases it can occur nausea or fever, but they recommend taking a couple of paracetamols and envelopes.

An important notice, dear teachers who received the Moderna vaccine? yesccording to the clinical studies that have been done in the United States, it is more common to present the symptoms of an adverse reaction —those that have them suffering right now— in the second dose of the vaccine.

So… get ready to a few shakes the next time they get a shot and by the way, warm up the memes that are a success.