Thousands of cereals immobilized – El Financiero

For fail to comply with the warning labeling rule, authorities immobilize 380 thousand 149 pieces of kellogg’s cereal on your marks Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes and Special K.

“As a result of two operations carried out to guarantee transparency and protect the health of the population, a total of 380 thousand 149 pieces of products were immobilized as precautionary measure for failing to comply with the NOM-051 food labeling standard, ”the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) indicated in a joint statement.

They detail that the detection of the products took place in visits to verify compliance with the standard and verify that consumers are properly informed about the products they purchase.

“They present irregularities in their packagingsuch as omitting excess calorie or added sugar stamps and featuring legends or interactive images on products with warning stamps. The national regulation requires the declaration of nutritional information with clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors,” the authority pointed out.

The first arrest occurred in 75 points of sale that immobilized 9 thousand 082 pieces; The second action was carried out in the distribution center located in El Marqués, Querétaro, where non-compliances in labeling were also identified, resulting in the seizure of 371 thousand 067 pieces of product.

The products immobilized in the operations carried out at the national level are: