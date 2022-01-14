Thor Love and Thunder: Valkyrie will have new “strange and erotic” powers

After being able to discover Valkyrie’s new outfit in the next installment of Thor entitled love and thunder, we know today thanks to his interpreter Tessa Thompson that his character will have new powers in the movie. For the actress, it’s about powers that will be true to the comics she calls “strange” Y “quite erotic«.





New costume and new powers for Valkyrie

In fact, Tessa Thompson will be donning her Valkyrie costume again in Thor: love and thunder after playing it on ragnarok Y avengers endgame. He will return alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who joins the cast to play Gorr the Slayer of the Gods.

So far in the MCU movies we have been shown Valkyrie riding her Pegasus and demonstrating combat prowess coupled with superhuman strength. But these are very few powers compared to what he has in the Marvel comics. The good news is that thor 4 should show us more. As the actress has just announced during a recent interview, without explaining precisely what types of powers she will possess and will show us, Thompson confesses that his abilities in this new episode will be «strange” Y “quite erotic« :

She has some weird abilities to be honest. It can sense when someone is close to death and takes them to Valhalla, which is basically the afterlife. She can revive people. But when he revives people, he is sometimes in their bodies. It is a rare thing. it can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength.

Therefore, Tessa Thompson refers here to the “lethal glow” that only she can see when someone is threatened with death. A peculiarity that most Asgardians and humans are not able to perceive.





So it’s good news to know that Valkyrie will be able to have these powers which will be faithful to those present in the comics. This will show us that the character is much more than a warrior goddess of Asgard mounted on a winged mount.

As a reminder, Thor: love and thunder is in post-production and the film is expected in theaters July 13, 2022.