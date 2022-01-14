This was the time Carmen Salinas worked with Denzel WashingtonCinema sector

The Mexican actress shared credits with Denzel Washington in a Hollywood production that was shot in the country

Although in recent years he focused on soap operas, Carmen Salinas He also left his mark on the cinema, working with actors of the stature of Denzel Washington, with whom he shared credits in Man on Fire (2004).

The film follows a retired CIA agent, John Creasy. He becomes the bodyguard of little Lupita (Dakota Fanning) after a wave of kidnappings of children frightened the inhabitants of Mexico City.

Although he is quite grumpy, he gradually forms a friendship with Lupita, which is devastated after she is kidnapped. Determined to rescue her, he will infiltrate the most dangerous places in order to get clues to his whereabouts, which leads him to meet the character of “Carmelita”.

In a place of clandestine “raves”, Creasy finds the hiding place of suspicious people, so he takes the opportunity to question them, by the way, speaking Spanish with a strong accent.

The man resorts to brute force to get information and that is when he exchanges a few lines with the character of Carmen Salinas. She helps him rescue a little girl, but there is no trace of Lupita; Fortunately, and for cooperating with him, our Carmelita comes out safe.

Although it is a brief scene, it was undoubtedly an incredible opportunity for the Mexican actress, because by then Denzel Washington was already an Oscar winner and one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood.

“she is a big star, she is a very kind woman, she had more fans following her than me… wow!”, the actor commented on Carmen in a promotional interview for the film.

A curious fact is that the story was originally going to be set in Italy, like the novel on which the film was inspired. However, by the time of filming, kidnappings were rare in the area, so the (regrettable) figures led the production to consider Mexico.

Burning Man had a mixed reception at the time, but over time it has vindicated itself and today, following the news of the actress’s sad passing, it is yet another incredible reminder of her legacy.