This is the new Xiaomi gaming mouse at a reduced price

Xiaomi is increasingly present in the gaming segment from computers like the Redmi G to accessories like the latest mouse presented by the company.

One of the fundamental components of any gamer is to have a mouse that covers all their needs. The best mice designed for this purpose usually have prices that are too high.

For this reason, Xiaomi has crowdfunded its new economic mouse on the Youpin platform that seeks to fill this gap. The Xiaomi Gaming Mouse Lite which arrives with a price of 99 yuan, about 14 euros To the change.

this mouse counts with five preset sensitivity profiles: 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 6,200 DPI. In addition, it has a RGB light that the user can customize to his liking, very typical of this type of gadget.

The Xiaomi Gaming Mouse Lite is a light mouse, weighing only 72 grams. Bill with five buttons: right, left, button on the mouse wheel and two located at the height of the thumb, the latter being configurable depending on the game.

It connects via a wired USB A connector. Is Plug&Play, we will only have to connect it and work. You can find it for sale on AliExpress for 27 euros.

