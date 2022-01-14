This is how the first real estate transaction with cryptocurrencies was made in Mexico

The real estate platform La Haus announced that it the first sale of a house using bitcoin as a payment method. With the transaction, the purchase of an apartment located in the Riviera Maya by a client from Peru was closed.

As detailed by the firm, the transaction for the property, which is currently 80% under construction, had a value of 5.78 bitcoin, which equivalent to about 248 thousand dollars, amount that was not converted to currency by the developer.

The platform had already announced that it would start accepting the currency as payment for the sale of properties in Colombia and Mexico, with the intention of “breaking geographical barriers”, according to Jehudi Castro, VP of innovation and future of La Haus.

In addition, the real estate agency expects to close in the coming weeks. the first sale of homes with bitcoin in Colombia, as the number of properties available for purchase in the region expands.

The plan is to take the payment method to the entire catalog in the country

La Haus announced just in November that it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, for which they did a partnership with payment processing provider OpenNode through the Lightning network.



Image: QuoteInspector.com

The company’s plans are to expand the alternative to all the properties in its catalog in the country, which amounts to more than 80 thousand homes between new and used.

On the other hand, Jonathan Cuan, founder of Rivieralty, pointed out that the company had been interested in accepting cryptocurrencies for at least half a year, mainly because of has at least 50% foreign customers, so that in this way the investment process in Mexico can be simplified, where La Haus resolved the technical and legal sections.