They will no longer be manufactured and will prioritize the production of Xbox Series X / S

Microsoft has stopped making all Xbox One consoles, to focus on the production of the new generation consoles, the Xbox Series X/S, reports TheVerge.

Thus, Xbox One consoles have been completely discontinued. First it was the Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital, just before the launch of the Xbox Series X/S, and now it joins the list of consoles that have passed away, the Xbox One S.

Cindy Walker, director of marketing for Xbox consoles, confirmed to TheVerge the cessation of production of the previous generation consoles:

To focus on Xbox Series X/S production, we stopped production of all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020.

The funny thing is that the decision to stop the production of Xbox One consoles was from 2020. Throughout 2021 the consoles that were sold were the remaining stock of the different distributors.





This decision was the logical step for Microsoft to follow. Phill Spencer, head of Xbox, recently said that the Xbox Series X/S are selling faster than any previous generation of consoles, despite the fact that the Xbox Series X has had limited availability around the world, including Mexico.

In contrast, the cheaper Xbox Series S can be found available in various international stores. In Mexico, the Xbox Series S is currently available on Amazon Mexico.

funny how This move by Xbox is the complete opposite of what Sony did.. According to a report from BloombergAs the production of PS5 has been greatly affected by the shortage of chips and components, its strategy is to continue the production of PS4, even though its production was expected to end in 2021.