They capture Guillermo Almada buying Pachuca fertilizer

William Almada is a technical that live every encounter to the fullest. The Uruguayan has stood out, since he arrived in Mexico, for the intensity he shows in each game, something that Liga MX fans may like more or less. However, the coach also has a huge commitment with each of the institutions that It represents, What he recently demonstrated it with Pachuca.

Coach was caught by a fan of the Hidalgo team buying a subscription, which bears the name Tuzocio. Something extremely curious that would confuse anyone, since Almada does not need it, due to the position he holds in the institution.

However the Uruguayan clarified to the fan why he made the decision to acquire his own season ticket. His words would undoubtedly fill any fan with pride, hoping to have a coach like him on their team.

“For collaborating with the club, I like to collaborate”, responded Santos’ former strategist when asked about the decision to buy his Tuzocio, while the fan thanked him for the gesture and welcomed Bella Airosa.

Even if Pachuca He has only played one game command by Guillermo Almada, the team left good feelings to the fans, who celebrated in style the 2-0 victory against San Luis, with which he begins this new stage in Los Tuzos with the right foot.

