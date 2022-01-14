These photos advance the massive redesign of the crossover manufactured and sold in Mexico

Honda started its call “Year of the Crossover” showing the first images of the HR-V 2023, one of his vans More popular which is expected to be renewed in exterior design and integrated technology. This crossover is manufactured in Celaya, Guanajuato.

Is HR-V 2023 marks the start of Honda’s launches in this segment throughout the year. The next model shown is likely to be the CR-V.

For now Honda showed only the sketches of the new design of the HR-V 2023, where a front part can be seen softer. At the rear we see some lights that resemble those of the new Civic.

This new 2023 HR-V will replace the current generation model that exists since 2014, however, it seems that it will not share much with the hybrid version of the HR-V that is marketed in Europe.





In accordance with car and drivePowertrain could have 158-hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four and 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo engine options like the Civic; a change from the 141-hp 1.8-liter inline four in the current HR-V.

Honda from Mexico confirmed that the HR-V 2023 will arrive in Mexico but all its characteristics will be announced as the date approaches. During 2021, more than 12,768 units of the HR-V, which represented the 29.8% of Honda’s total sales in the country.