These are the Marvel and DC Comics movies that will be released in 2022 | Cinema | Entertainment

“The Batman” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” are among the superhero movies that will be released in 2022.

2021 was full of superhero movies, including tapes like Black Widow, the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, the new Suicide Squad movie, Spider-Man: No Homecoming, and more. 2022 will follow this trend, exploring the history of different Marvel and DC Comics characters through different productions.

Below, we’ve put together a list of superhero movies set to be released this year:

The Batman – March 4, 2022

Robert Pattinson puts his own spin on The Batman in this next edition of the Dark Knight story. This new reboot of the DC character finds Bruce Wayne uncovering corruption in Gotham City during his second year of fighting crime. The film also features familiar characters from the franchise such as The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Morbius – April 1, 2022

Jared Leto swaps out the Joker for a vampire as Dr. Michael Morbius in Sony Pictures’ “Morbius.”

In the film, Leto plays a doctor who takes a risk experimenting with bat DNA in an attempt to cure his chronic blood disease. After accidentally becoming a vampire, Morbius is torn between his humanity and his thirst for blood. This film is not contemplated within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6, 2022

The sequel to “Doctor Strange” (2016) arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. Without many specific plot details, it is known to continue the story of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with new character crossovers including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Original stars Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams will reprise their roles as Wong and Christine Palmer, respectively. The character’s strong connection to Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” raises anticipation for anything involving both film franchises, and with “No Way Home” exploding at the box office in the final days of 2021, expectations have been raised. for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sam Raimi directs this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

This latest installment in the adventures of the God of Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022. Natalie Portman will return to reprise her role as the Jane Foster, as will Chris Hemsworth as the Hammer Bearer. New and returning faces include Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon and Christian Bale as the film’s villain, Gorr the Butcher God. Taika Waititi writes and directs this film.

Black Adam – July 29, 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in this July 29 release as DC’s anti-hero, Black Adam. The film will tell the story of one of the predecessors of the DC superhero Shazam, who has appeared in the comics as his archenemy and as an anti-hero trying to redeem himself after causing devastation throughout the universe for thousands of years.

A kind of antithesis to Superman, Johnson previously described the character as having been “blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman’s, but the difference is that he doesn’t follow his brand. He is a rebellious superhero, one of a kind.” Other co-stars include Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate and Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein. The film is under the direction of the director of “Jungle Cruise”, Jaume Collet-Serra.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (part one) – October 7, 2022

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will reprise the mantle of Spider-Man in this sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film, “Spider-Man; A New Universe”. Along with Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, new voices include Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew.

The Flash – November 4, 2022

The Flash movie, which has been a long time in the making, finds Ezra Miller reprising the role of the Scarlet Runner, a character he played in Justice League. The plot finds Barry Allen traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which leads to unintended consequences, such as meeting Michael Keaton’s Batman. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the film starring the late Chadwick Boseman in 2018. Although many details of this film are not known, the plot is expected to further explore the world of Wakanda and the characters that inhabit it.

Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Okoya (Danai Guirira), W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), among others, will star. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 12, 2022

Jason Mamoa will return to the screen as Aquaman in this sequel to his 2018 movie that grossed $1 billion. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.

In addition to Momoa, the film will also see the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin) and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). (AND)