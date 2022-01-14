These are the 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days

The weekend is approaching and as usual they arrive free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days. This Microsoft tool allows us to try various titles for free every week to enjoy during the days off without paying anything and to get closer to games that we might never play otherwise. The 3 free games for Xbox this week bring us again a lot of variety thanks to the space action of Star wars squadrons, the sports activity of Tennis World Tour 2 and the roguelike cut adventure of West of dead, so one more week we will have something for all tastes.

As always, remember that you will need to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to be able to enjoy the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, which will be active from today until Sunday, January 16 at the last minute. Keep in mind that these three games also have an additional discount during this period, so if you like them it is the perfect time to get them.

Hitman Trilogy coming to Game Pass at launch

This is the complete list of free Xbox games available over the weekend thanks to Free Play Days.

