These are all the members of the Redmi Note 11 Series that we will see in the Global market – Xiaomi News

In recent days, Xiaomi has obtained various certifications that give us an idea of ​​what its mid-range will be like for this year. We talk about the Redmi Note 11 Series, which will reach the Global market with certain changes compared to the models available in China.

Unlike other years, The Redmi Note 11 Series will be composed of a large number of devices in the Global market, even more than those we can find in China. This, although it allows us to be able to choose the one that best suits our needs, also makes its understanding somewhat confusing.

All members of the Redmi Note 11 Series to be released Globally

Thanks to the team of XIAOMIUI, who have collected all the models of the Redmi Note 11 Series that have been certified Globally, we have an approximation of what awaits us in the coming months.

As seen, the members of the Redmi Note 11 Series that we will see in Europe and Latin America are:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Snapdragon processor and AMOLED screen

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Snapdragon processor and AMOLED screen

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G: MediaTek processor and IPS screen

Redmi Note 11S: MediaTek processor and AMOLED screen

Redmi Note 11: MediaTek processor and IPS screen

What’s more, the arrival of these is expected to take place in a staggered manner, appearing throughout this first quarter of 2022 or perhaps, due to the shortage of chips, near the summer.