The Xiaomi 12 Lite receives its first global certification

The Xiaomi 12 series was presented at the end of last December with the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X. However, we miss the economic variant that has finally received its first certification, the Xiaomi 12Lite.

It seems that Xiaomi is already warming up engines in order to start filling the global catalog of new models. Just like yesterday we told you about the new POCO terminals that had been certified, the future Xiaomi 12 Lite has been listed in the Eurasian Economic Commission.

under the model number 2203129G, the first mid-range model of the Xiaomi 12 series has started the way to reach the global market. A terminal whose presentation expected next March according to the details provided by the identifier.

Details about what hardware this new mid-range model will mount have not yet been leaked. According to what we could see in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite from last year, we would expect to have a Qualcomm 7 series processor such as 765G.

We should not take long to know the details of the arrival of the future global Xiaomi 12 that we expect by the end of the month or the beginning of the next. Models that would later be complemented by this Xiaomi 12 Lite.

