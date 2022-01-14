The unusual reason why Bugatti put Tom Cruise on its blacklist

Like other big companies, Bugatti has its blacklist made up of people they won’t sell to anymore. Among several important celebrities is one that draws a lot of attention: Tom Cruise. At Tork we will tell you the whole story and the unusual reason.

The world’s most exclusive car brands can afford to turn away some customers for whatever reason they feel is right.. As much as ferrari blacklisted Justin Bieber and Nicholas Cage, Bugatti also did the same with Tom Cruise. The sports brand had no problem prohibiting the purchase of one of the most famous celebrities in the world.

The actor was the owner of some of these cars and it was even common to see him drive it when he walked through the streets of Los Angeles. It all ended when he had a minor problem that ended up completely breaking his relationship with the exclusive vehicle company., despite the fact that they seemed to have been made for each other.

Tom Cruise decided to go to the premiere of Mission Impossible III in a Bugatti.

Bugatti ended up entering this dishonorable group into Cruise for a detail. The artist had gone to the premiere of Mission Impossible III (2006) on top of a Bugatti Veyron. Until then, an impressive publicity, since those films were a success. The problem was that Tom didn’t know how to open the car door and ended up having serious problems doing it.

Tom Cruise had trouble opening the door for his partner.

That simple detail was taken as a very bad promotion for the brand and they were angry with the actor. for not knowing how to fix that situation, of which they saw him as the only one to blame. From there, the protagonist of Top Gun could not buy another car of the brand and was completely banned.

+ The video that blacklisted Tom Cruise