The TikTokers who earn more than 200,000 euros per publication

Endorsements, movies, TV shows, clothing lines, performances… Over the past year, the earnings of TikTok’s biggest stars have risen sharply, fueled in part by their efforts to expand their fame beyond the platform that has made them celebrities.

Such is the case of the sisters who top the list prepared by Forbes: Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio. Comparisons are hateful but there are those who name the Kardashians as a reference. They have their own series on Hulu, ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ and Dixie has already performed on iconic stages like Madison Square Garden alongside stars like Ed Sheeran and the Jonas Brothers. Both have also created Social Tourist, a company associated with the Hollister clothing company that is sold in approximately 500 retail stores.

All this deployment, in addition to the usual sponsored posts, you have helped them to boost its earnings to a combined €24 million in 2021, almost 20 million more than in the previous year. Of the two sisters, Charli leads the ranking with earnings of 15 million euros. It’s not bad at all.

Behind the sisters stands addison rae, who has already starred in a movie on Netflix, He’s All That and has signed a new contract with the platform to star in new movies. Bella Poarch, who has jumped into the music business and Josh Richards, who has also flirted with Netflix and created his own production company -associated with Mark Wahlberg– are next on the list. The top 5 is closed by a hairdresser from Vancouver, Kris Collins, who has succeeded with comedic videos. Reinvent yourself or die.

Total, the highest paid TikTok stars earned almost 50 million euros in 2021, 200% more than the last time Forbes analyzed their earnings in 2020. And although they have diversified the way they increase their bank account, TikTok, still brings them between 30% and 50% of their income.

And it is that as TikTok has grown over a billion users worldwide, companies like Amazon, Louis Vuitton and McDonald’s They have opted for this format to gain even more notoriety, even paying figures that range between 90,000 and 220,000 euros for a single publication.