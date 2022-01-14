The reason why Ferrari put Nicholas Cage on its blacklist

It is known that Ferrari has a black list with several celebrities who will be denied the sale of any of its models. At Tork we decided to tell the story of Nicolas Cage, one of the celebrities who cannot buy a car from the Italian brand.

Marks up to Ferrari they can afford to blacklist billionaires who they will not sell to or will sell any of their models to. This is due to the great exclusivity of their sports cars since they do not need these famous people to acquire their vehicles. A clear example is that of Justin Bieber, but there are others such as Nicholas Cage.

The actor is better known lately for his personal problems than for his work. Some time ago he confessed that he squandered a lot of money and that he is almost bankrupt, so he ends up accepting all the papers that are proposed to him. But before falling into this crisis, the artist was the carrier of a Ferrari.

Nicholas Cage bought a Ferrari.

Cage owned the Ferrari Enzo, one of the most exclusive models of the Italian brand that bears the name of the great creator. On countless occasions, it was shown on top of this impressive ship that has a 6.0L V12 engine that develops a power of 660 CV, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.65 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 350 km/h.

Nicholas Cage’s Ferrari Enzo.

So far everything was rosy, but the big problem came from a money issue. The actor correctly paid all of what the car comes out of, but when the crisis began to hang him, he decided to sell it at a much lower value than it should. Clearly, he wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible because he needed the money and the sports car is a big expense in itself.

Nicholas Cage used the Ferrari Enzo daily.

Ferrari did not like this at all and ended up deciding to put Nicolas Cage on its blacklist of people to whom it will never sell one of its models again. For their peace of mind, it will be difficult for him to ever even try to spend so much money on a vehicle. Nicholas doesn’t have any money left over.