the player of Santiago Solari’s team who would follow in the footsteps of Emanuel Aguilera

The team’s transfer market America club what commands Santiago Solari moved much more by the exits than by those who arrived. The list is made up of: Nicholas Castillo (Necaxa), Nicholas Benedetti (Mazatlan), Sebastian Cordova (tigers), Renato Ibarra (Xolos), Ramon Juarez (Athletic San Luis), Leonardo Suarez (Santos Laguna) and, most recently, Emmanuel Aguilera (Atlas).

The Argentine defender said goodbye with the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX already started and, although he did not play in the duel of the first date vs. Puebla for testing positive Covid-19, if he had done so, he could also have been transferred, due to the new regulation that extended the term for transfers between the members of the first division.

But the winter exodus may not end in Emmanuel Aguilera. At least one more element would have the opportunity to say goodbye to the facilities of Coapa. According to a report by the journalist from the newspaper RÉCORD Jonatan Peña, the directors of the America club is predisposed, more than in other cases, to listen to offers for Bruno Valdez.

“For Bruno I had told them, he is one of those who would like to get the most out of him for something good. An attractive exchange or offer”, launched the communicator regarding the Guarani, of whom at other times of the Stove Football, it transpired that the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León they were behind him, but they would not have come up with a proposal competent enough to convince the higher-ups to the Eagles.

What central defenders does the Águilas del América have registered for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

With the transfer of Emmanuel Aguilera to the Atlas FC, the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari, were left with six alternatives in defense for the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. They are: Jorge Sánchez, Miguel Layún, Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres and Bruno Valdez.