The only celebrity Keanu Reeves has asked for an autograph

Keanu Reeves he is no newcomer. But he is enjoying a second youth at 57 years old. His career began in the eighties, but it was not until the following decade that his face began to become popular. My Own Private Idaho (1991), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Speed (1994) or pact with the devil (1997) are some of the films that made him famous.

And of course the universe Matrix, of which the fourth installment has been released and has become, together with the saga of John Wick, the main reason why everyone loves Reeves again, if at some point he stopped being loved because he is a very special celebrity in the Hollywood firmament.

Recently, the actor born in Lebanon, although Canadian by adoption, was on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ where was subjected to a test based on curious questions. One of them referred to whether Reeves had ever asked for an autograph from a famous person, the actor acknowledged that on two occasions, although only on one of them the request was for him.

“I once asked Lou Reed for an autograph for a friend. and he was very nice to me”, assured Reeves, who nevertheless surprised everyone when he named the character he asked for an autograph for him: George Carling.

Comedian with a sharp sense of humor and hero of the counterculture, he died in Santa Monica (USA) in 2008, after suffering a myocardial infarction, and is the only person Keanu Reeves asked for a signature. With a curious dedication.

“It was funny because he wrote: ‘Dear Keanu, fuck you’”, confessed the actor causing laughter from the public. “I know more people to whom he made the same dedication. Wonderful”, settled Reeves.