The next Redmi bestseller already has a price in Europe

The details of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 for Europe, revealed. This will be Xiaomi’s next European bestseller.

Xiaomi is preparing the ground for the arrival of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and the rest of the models in the family to European territory. Very soon, the latest installment of the popular Redmi Note saga will land on the global market, including the different regions of Europe where these models are usually true best sellers.

Today we were able to meet new details about the arrival of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in Europe, including its price, and Xiaomi’s decision to launch its devices with a different processor the one used in the Chinese market.

The 4G version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 will cost 250 euros and will come with a different processor

According to the information shared by the portal MySmartPrice, Xiaomi plans launch the Redmi Note 11 in Europe soon, starting with the version with 4G connectivity –the 5G model could arrive, although for now there is no data about it–.

It has been found out that the European version of the Redmi Note 11 would have a different processor to that of the Chinese variant, since it would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. In the country of origin of the brand, the device equips a MediaTek Helio G88.

It would be an important difference, since the chip of the Chinese model is manufactured in a 12-nanometer process, twice that of the Snapdragon 680, manufactured in 6 nanometers.

Which Xiaomi to buy in 2022? Buying guide with the latest models

Otherwise, it is known that the phone will be available at a price of 250 euros in the case of the variant of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage, and of 290 euros in the case of the 4 GB RAM model with 128 GB storage. There will also be a more expensive version, from 330 euros, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rest of the characteristics would remain intact, with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and FullHD resolution, 90 hertz refresh rate, triple rear camera led by a 50 megapixel sensor, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, and a 5,000 mAh capacity battery with support for fast charging up to 18W.

It is not clear when the device will be launched in Europe, but everything seems to indicate that we will not have to wait too long until we can see it in the European markets. Once you do, you can buy in colors blue “Twilight”, blue “Star” and graphite gray.

Related topics: Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here